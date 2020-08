A thank you to all the experts sharing their knowledge and limericks with us lowly deplorables.

I will admit I am not as bright as those experts — and they are quick to point that out. After all, they are entitled to their opinion of what is best for the country. I especially enjoy reading the letters of anger directed toward the president. I am reminded, however, that you too can be called M.D., Ph.D. and the like with a passing grade of D-minus.

William Klinefelter

Landisville