The writer of the Aug. 5 letter “Stirring up fear about gun violence” makes an attempt at irony by connecting a headline on the LNP | LancasterOnline front page about a senior golfing event (“Shooting their ages,” July 11) with the newsroom staff promoting “hoplophobia” — an irrational fear of firearms. (Full disclosure: I had to look up that word.)

The writer then proceeds to accuse LNP | LancasterOnline of underreporting the “legal civilian uses of firearms to prevent crime.” But, in actual fact, only a handful of active-shooter incidents were resolved by an armed private citizen last year, according to the FBI.

America ranks No. 1 in the world for gun ownership, with 1.2 registered guns for every man, woman and child. The list of runners-up for this dubious distinction includes the Falkland Islands (0.62 guns per capita), Yemen (0.53 guns per capita) and Serbia (0.39 guns per capita).

In light of this fact, it seems that the antonym of hoplophobia — hoplophilia, the irrational love of firearms — would be more apropos in describing our society today.

Then there’s that nasty matter of the approximately 21,000 firearms homicides and fatal accidents in the United States in 2021 — eclipsing the total from 2020.

Reasonable cause for a healthy case of “hoplophobia,” maybe?

Dave Kob

Lancaster