This is in response to the May 21 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “On firearms and faulty reasoning.”

The letter writer seems to imply that being hit by a stone or shot by a semi-automatic rifle is pretty much the same thing. You are kidding, right? How many people can you kill in one minute with a stone? How about with a rock? Or how about with a semi-automatic rifle?

Children throw stones, but grown men use guns — grown men who apparently have no access to supermarkets, so they have to hunt for their food with powerful semi-automatic rifles.

They need their guns! They need to collect them! Lots of them. They also need protection from each other.

Gun ownership is a right, isn’t it? (Unlike driving a car, which is a privilege. You need to pass a test and get a license for that.) We are now living in a society in which there is a real possibility that the guy standing next to you in the checkout line could pull out a gun and shoot you. However, don’t worry, because you can pull out your gun and shoot him, right? Fun times at the O.K. Corral!

Carol Westfall

Christiana

