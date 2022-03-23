I read the March 16 letter “Biden’s energy policy is wrong,” which blames President Joe Biden for increasing fuel prices.

First, Biden did not shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. He in fact shut down its construction. Canadian tar sand oil still flows to the U.S. through the Keystone pipeline to Kansas. The XL line would not have been completed in time to have an impact on today’s problem. Most of the Keystone XL oil and refined products were going to be exported by U.S. and global oil companies to China and Japan — and thus not be available for U.S. consumption.

Second, oil and gas leases are just that. Production from those projects would likely be several years away due to infrastructure and development requirements.

Third, the U.S. has been the No. 1 oil-producing country for the past three years (2019, 2020, 2021). Yes, that includes the first year of Biden’s presidency.

Rather than blame politicians you don’t like for a problem they do not control, put the blame on the oil companies, where I believe it belongs. Those companies are going to import or export crude and refined products where they make the most profit. Nationalistic ideals or patriotic duty are nonexistent to large corporations competing in global markets.

Pat McGeehan

Manheim