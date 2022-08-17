To answer the question “What’s wrong with you people?” that concludes the Aug. 3 letter “On our choices and abortion”:

The writer states, “If you choose to willfully have casual, unprotected sex and don’t want to accept the possible results, then you made a bad choice.”

Not all sex is willful — there is rape, incest and sometimes even nonconsensual activity with a partner. That’s because most men, in my view, don’t want to be abstinent.

Regarding the word “casual”: The writer seems to assume that only single, “loose” women get accidentally pregnant. For your information, women in committed relationships — and even married ones — can accidentally get pregnant.

Regarding the word “unprotected”: No form of birth control is 100% effective. Only abstinence is. Also, birth control and health care are expensive, and many people, possibly including the letter writer, want to defund Planned Parenthood.

Now, a question for the writer: If these women who “don’t want to accept the possible results” are forced to have a child they aren’t prepared to care for, are the anti-abortion politicians and you going to “accept the possible results” and provide prenatal care, health care, food, housing and child care?

If you think that all men will just step up and help pay for their child and provide child care and emotional support, I suggest you visit the Lancaster County Domestic Relations Office sometime. Then you might begin to understand why women say "my body, my choice."

Trudy Eby

Martic Township