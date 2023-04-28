This is a response to the April 14 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Diminishing value of academic degrees.”

The letter writer’s concern was that high-achieving students would be passed over for a selective university’s admission based on the board of directors’ stated preferences for a more racially diverse and equitable student body.

Universities are actively seeking out diverse student bodies and should be commended for having this priority. No one has said that the incoming diverse students are not highly qualified and that they do not demonstrate promise.

The letter writer was also concerned that a student who had been admitted on the inclusion policy could graduate and become a substandard certified public accountant. But the writer might not be aware that, after college graduation, one must pass a certification test to be a licensed CPA.

Many professions require passing boards and certification tests prior to hanging the “open for business” sign.

The disappointment the letter writer expresses today can be compared to the feelings that were felt for decades by families — families with intelligent children but without privilege — who were denied access to institutions and opportunities because of Jim Crow laws, segregation, and housing and job discrimination.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

Cumberland County