After reading the Nov. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “In defense of oil companies,” I knew that something didn’t smell right about the assertion that Shell lost money in 2020 and 2021. Easy access to company data shows that Shell made huge profits both years.

Shell made $72.5 billion in gross profits in 2021 — a nearly 80% increase from the previous year — and made $40 billion in gross profits in 2020.

Both years saw lower than the record $99.5 billion gross profit in 2019, but still saw massive profits, and not the losses the letter writer suggested.

Spreading more falsehoods from right-wing media sources only heightens the division in the country. I put this falsehood in the same category of deception as the false assertions that the 2020 election was stolen and that the U.S. Capitol insurrection merely involved a bunch of tourists.

There are hundreds of oil leases available, but oil companies refuse to use them so that they can continue controlling production output to keep oil prices high. President Joe Biden has pushed oil companies to increase production and use current oil leases to lower gas prices. Government subsidies finance research and technology for oil companies that don’t pay taxes. Oil companies have been among the biggest benefactors of corporate welfare for decades while collecting high gross profits.

It is past time for Big Oil to stop milking the American taxpayer for billions of tax dollars and start paying taxes — along with increasing production to lower gas prices at the pump. Don’t be fooled by deception pushed by right-wing media that I believe serve only to divide Americans.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township