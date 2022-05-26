If Nick Miron (“Oversimplifying police reform doesn’t get us anywhere,” May 19 column) would like to get somewhere positive with police reform, I believe he could start by eliminating biased terms, cutting the bloviating and using actual statistics such as those published by The Washington Post on police shootings and the FBI on crime.

Police “target” certain communities because criminals prey on people in certain locations more than in others. What’s the alternative?

Miron writes that “the killing of unarmed people — particularly people of color — is occurring at highly alarming rates.” According to the Post’s database, in the United States in 2021, police shot and killed eight unarmed white people and six unarmed Black people. Look it up.

Criminality is not an “excuse” for higher incarceration. It’s an explanation. Committing crimes radically raises your chances of encountering the police and going to prison. Arrest rates may indicate bias, but murder rates are less ambiguous. In 2018 in the U.S., according to the FBI, 3,315 white people and 2,925 Black people were murdered. In the overwhelming majority of incidents, the perpetrator and victim were of the same race.

For-profit prisons don’t incarcerate people, courts do — after a jury has found the accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. You have to work hard to get incarcerated.

Miron writes of a “police system based on violence.” The primary function of police is to deal with individuals who commit violence.

In general, Black people suffer much more from predation by violent criminals than other groups. Black communities would thus feel the brunt of reducing police protection.

Police departments constantly work to improve a difficult job: dealing with people who deliberately kill, rob and maim other people. Does Miron have any constructive ideas?

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster