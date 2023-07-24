This is regarding “Response to queries about parking in Lancaster city,” the column by Lancaster Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen that was published in the June 27 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Cohen stated that the authority stresses compliance over enforcement, makes more money if you pay for parking than from a citation and receives only 10% of the $20 parking citation revenue that goes to the authority. I believe these characterizations are misleading at best.

The authority’s monthly “2023 Financial Results Summary” projects 2023 revenue from parking enforcement (citations) to total $3,050,000. Of this amount, $1,213,396 is remitted to the city. The remaining $1,836,604 is retained by the authority, with direct expenses of $1,531,000 for enforcement activities and the remaining $305,000 being pure profit to the authority.

As outlined in the June 23, 2016, agreement, as amended, between the City of Lancaster and the authority, the direct expenses include everything one could anticipate, such as personnel expenses, part of the administrative office expenses, insurance, equipment, supplies, towing, etc. In fact, 25% of the authority’s personnel expenses for Cohen (including his salary and wages, payroll taxes, benefits and uniforms) are now included as a charge against the parking enforcement budget. Cohen’s salary for 2023 is $194,027. (For comparison, the city public works director, the highest paid city employee, has a 2023 salary of $159,449.)

Let’s be clear, the parking enforcement revenue received by the authority is sizable. Regardless of how the authority characterizes it, it appears to want every penny it can get in parking tickets. Indeed, it’s a nice little business.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor