This is in reference to the Oct. 6 op-ed by Cal Thomas about President Donald Trump (“How the president could emerge a changed man from COVID-19 illness”).

I would say this: Thomas noted that the president’s experience with COVID-19 may inject a dose of humility into his persona; that he might demonstrate some empathy toward others who have had the virus; that he might be a man who has learned something he can share with others who have experienced the same or worse; that we might see a slightly different Trump emerging triumphantly and humbly from this personal challenge.

The only word that I see that pertains to Trump is triumphant, and that persona has always been there. I believe Trump told everyone that there is little to be concerned with and not to bother yourself about COVID-19.

Trump didn’t mention that the experimental drugs given to him are generally not available to the general public. He put himself and others at risk by ignoring mask-wearing and social-distancing guidance and contracted the virus along with others in his entourage. The result is that we the people — some of whom he holds in disdain — must pick up the tab.

I am sorry, Cal Thomas. It would have been nice to see a change. But this is a man who hasn’t an ounce of concern for anyone but himself.

Dorothy Ryzewski

Manor Township