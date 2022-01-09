This is a response to the Jan. 2 letter “President Biden must say ‘no,’ ” which enumerated the sins of current President Joe Biden in reaching out to Americans who wish to be educated in our complex world.

The letter writer used the standard terms of debasement, such as “lack of leadership” and “adding another freebie.”

Please consider these statistics:

— Annual tuition at New York University: $5,602 in 1980; $49,062 in 2016.

— Prevailing federal minimum wage: $3.10 in 1980; $7.25 in 2016.

— Required hours of work (at minimum wage) to pay aforementioned tuition: 1,632 in 1980; 6,767 in 2016.

— Required 40-hour workweeks to pay tuition: 40.8 in 1980; 169.2 in 2016.

What would tuition need to be for someone to pay it by working those 1980 hours at today’s minimum wage? The answer is $11,839.

I wonder if the letter writer was against the Republican bill that gave the top 1% over $3 trillion in tax breaks a few years ago?

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata