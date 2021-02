To the signers of the full-page advertisement, “An Open Letter to Our Lancaster Community,” on Page A3 of the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline:

In my view, to invoke Jesus’ name in a hateful political diatribe full of what I see as misstatements and fabrications is heretical.

Your hubris, your arrogance and your seeming disdain for Christianity, our country and those of us who are not perfect is despicable.

Jack Supplee

Oxford