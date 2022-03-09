In reading your recent editorial about Act 77 (“Don’t go backward,” Feb. 6 Sunday LNP), it’s time for the media to acknowledge that there were issues with Pennsylvania’s election system that demand review.

Gov. Tom Wolf openly ignored Act 77 by giving illegal, last-second directions to county voting offices on mail-in ballots. That behavior led two counties in one senatorial district to tabulate votes differently and change the outcome of an election. Our state Supreme Court, outside of its judicial mandate, added unsecured ballot drop-off boxes. That’s why I’m pushing forward with the state Legislature’s constitutional responsibility to review the 2020 election.

It isn’t just Republicans who question election results. Two years after the 2016 election, 66% of Democrats believed that Russia actually tampered with vote tallies to help Donald Trump win the election — without any credible evidence. One month prior to the 2020 election, Hillary Clinton still questioned the outcome in her 2016 loss to Trump.

Wolf vetoed legislation that would have expanded the time for Pennsylvanians to register to vote and required a voter ID, which a large majority of Pennsylvanians favor. President Joe Biden has already said the 2022 elections may be illegitimate if his attempt at a federal takeover of elections doesn’t pass Congress.

As governor, I would support reform legislation that eliminates drop boxes, institutes photo ID requirements and ends what has been a disastrous, no-excuse mail-in ballot program.

All Pennsylvania voters, regardless of party, must have confidence that their vote will be counted. If we don’t have faith in our elections, we have nothing.

Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Senate president pro tempore

Republican candidate for governor