This is a response to the Rev. Tucker York’s column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” which was published in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline.

One of the most astounding things I experience in my life as a trans woman is the sheer audacity of those with no medical or relevant psychiatric experience who insist that they know better about trans people than we know about ourselves. That, and the blatant lies and misinformation they pull out of who knows where.

There is no “trans agenda” or “gender ideology” other than that trans people like me wish to be able to live our lives in peace as our authentic selves. The purpose of teaching about transgender people in public schools is not to force “pro-transgender ideologies” on anyone, but to ensure that kids who know there’s a misalignment between their bodies and who they really are inside will know they’re not broken or alone. These are things I wish someone had told me when I felt alone and scared and was told by evangelical Christianity that my lack of faith and devotion was to blame — that if God couldn’t fix me I’d be damned for eternity.

Men like the Rev. Tucker York claim to profess a religion of love, yet hold so much disgust and contempt toward people like me that they refuse to so much as look me in the eye. And for no other reason than that my existence and happiness defy their “beliefs.”

Amity Rainier

Mechanicsburg

Cumberland County