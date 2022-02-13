Regarding the article “Racists target county” on the front page of the Feb. 6 Sunday LNP:

The questions to ask ourselves: Why are racists targeting and actively recruiting in Lancaster County? Is it because we are willing to look the other way?

The next question: What can we do about it? We can let groups know that we are not willing to have this happening in our backyard. Don’t patronize businesses that allow hate groups to meet in their establishments! Report incidents of hate. Attend public meetings. Write letters. Talk to your friends. Urge places of worship to speak out about what is going on.

Protest! Vote and get others to vote. (Millions of Americans don’t vote.)

We should examine our own lives. What are we becoming?

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness.” Does this passage from the beginning of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” sound familiar?

I would urge us all — including those recruiting members to their hate groups — to make a shift to love and acceptance of all God’s creation and see what a difference it can make in a person’s life.

Judy Larkin

Lititz