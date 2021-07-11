In the June 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline “Matters of Faith” column (“Is church still relevant?”), Matt Mylin laments, “I’ve seen and heard attitudes describing the Christian church as too judgmental, too political, racist, homophobic, transphobic, hypocritical or overall irrelevant. ... I’m concerned because those descriptions are not consistent with the reality of the church that Jesus started.”

Perhaps Mylin ought to review his own body of work.

“Too political”? Check out his Oct. 18, 2020, sermon in which he coyly “doesn’t” tell his congregation how to vote.

“Racist”? Just listen to that same sermon, in which Mylin seems to backtrack on his May 31, 2020, column on racism (“People of faith must take strong stand against racism”) written in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“Homophobic”? Check out the Worship Center’s stated policy on marriage equality.

“Transphobic”? On Jan. 10 — the Sunday after the insurrection — Mylin devoted part of a sermon to denying transgender existence (and he drew applause for this from his congregation). “In Genesis, it says that God created male and female in his image. So when we think that we can determine our own identity, our own gender, we’re really defying our creator. And we’re saying, ‘No, I know better. I know better than my creator God.’ See, God’s the one who created our gender.”

Mylin went on to say that if God created a person biologically male, he wanted that person to be “male on purpose.” And if God created a person biologically female, he wanted that person to be “female on purpose.” And “if we think we can determine that, then we are defying our creator.”

In my view, Genesis emphasizes God’s expansive nonbinary creation. The most succinctly illustrated example: Sunset and sunrise do not fit the binary of day or night.

J. Eric Fisher

Lancaster Township