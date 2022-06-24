This is a response to the writer of the June 10 letter “Questions about US involvement,” the April 28 letter “Put US spending to better use,” and other similar letters. He continues to write against our military establishment and seems to take pride in withholding his taxes that represent the military portion of the U.S. budget.

My question to the writer is whether he owns a Bible. If he does and he would read Matthew 22:21, he would read where our Lord Jesus Christ stated for his followers that “we should render unto Caesar (the U.S. government, in my view) what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s.”

With the letter writer’s refusal to pay taxes for the military, I believe that he has failed to recognize our service members who gave their very lives for our country. He should also read John 15:13, in which Jesus taught us, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

It is my prayer that the letter writer take some time away from his constant disparaging letters and visit Veterans Affairs hospitals in Lebanon and Coatesville to thank all the wounded veterans for the sacrifices they have made so that he could have the freedom to write his letters.

Being a Vietnam War-era veteran myself (1966-70), I do take pride in the years I gave my country in the Army, including service rendered in Korea and Ethiopia.

If the letter writer is so unsatisfied with our military, maybe he should relocate to one of the countries in which I served. May God bless all of our veterans and keep them safe, and may God bless and save America.

Al Groff

East Cocalico Township