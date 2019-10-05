Within one day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan. Three days later, the U.S. declared war on Germany. The U.S. response to this national emergency and existential threat to democracies was swift and comprehensive — mobilizing industry, building up the military, recruiting women into the industrial workforce, rationing gas, tires and some foods, and planting 20 million victory gardens.
The U.S. — indeed, the entire human population — now faces an emergency of much greater magnitude: the warming of our planet Earth. At stake now is the fate of not only Western democracies but entire ecosystems — humans, plants and animals.
Our response, and the response of all countries, should be as swift and comprehensive as our response was in 1941. It should involve mobilizing industry, rationing relevant goods, infusing public and private funding to develop and deploy renewable energy, and every one of us making personal sacrifices of all kinds.
Richard Fluck
Lancaster