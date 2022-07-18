The people who wrote the 1776 document proposing the separation of the English colonies in America from the English crown called upon “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God” to validate their action.

Following the direction provided by the founding documents brought the people of the United States to a much better place than what is enjoyed by many other people.

Rebellion against the laws of nature is folly; rebellion against the laws of nature’s God invites disaster.

So far this year, thousands of people have risked all they have to cross our southern border. May those of us fortunate enough to have been born here respect the benefits provided by our roots.

Joe Heller

New Holland