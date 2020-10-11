Regarding our legal freedom in the choices we make, I agree with the Sept. 20 letter writer (“Our laws provide freedom of choice”) that women are and should remain free to make the best personal choices for ourselves.

Also, I resist the assumption that only Republicans are people of faith. In fact, politics should have no impact on a woman’s personal choices.

Pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion. We are concerned that every child born be a wanted child with responsible parents. Sex education and birth control should be readily available to everyone, with the goal to prevent unwanted pregnancies, thereby making abortion unnecessary.

Mistakes can still happen to married or unmarried couples. A woman may have a variety of reasons why she must make the difficult choice to abort when confronted with an unwanted pregnancy: the mother has health issues, there is a child with special needs, there is abuse, she is too old, too young or living in poverty. Perhaps she must work, yet has no help or support. This issue requires deep thought, rather than reciting unexamined doctrine.

I believe we should maintain our respect for personal choice when it comes to how we frame our laws. That’s why our vote matters so much for this Nov. 3 election.

Susan B. Clough

Lancaster