I am responding to the Oct. 15 letter “A thought about Texas.” It needs to be said that women in the Lone Star State do have rights. They can choose not to have sex if they do not want to become pregnant. They can also choose to use birth control to prevent an unintended pregnancy. If a woman gets pregnant, she can choose to raise her child. If she is not able to care for her baby, she can choose to place her child up for adoption.

The state of Texas recognizes that an unborn baby is a human being with rights. It understands that an unborn child has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Some scientists believe that human life begins at the moment of conception. Dr. Maureen Condic, an associate professor of neurobiology and anatomy at the University of Utah School of Medicine, wrote that “human embryos from the one-cell stage forward are indeed living individuals of the human species.” The American Pregnancy Association states that a normal fetal heartbeat at six weeks is 90 to 110 beats per minute and that, at the end of the fifth week of pregnancy and into the sixth week, electrical brain activity begins to occur.

It’s obvious to me that a fetus is very much alive at six weeks of gestation. Our society must respect the rights of unborn humans. Texas certainly does.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Paradise Township