In response to the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Oct. 11 letter “Respect women’s right to choose,” a Nov. 8 letter writer (“Pro-choice is dishonest term”) responded, “I disagree. You either believe that abortion is right or wrong.”

Actually, to that letter writer I would say that you either believe abortion is right or wrong for you. In this country, you personally don’t get to dictate what anyone else believes.

I never contemplated having an abortion and, at my age, I never will. But I would never have tried to force my beliefs on anyone. Please try to respect the legal rights of others.

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township