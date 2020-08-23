Why aren’t essential workers entitled to our respect? As we experience this pandemic there are new daily examples of disrespect of essential workers by customers, employers and even our president.

Nationally, many custodians at hospitals have contracted the virus after spending hours each day cleaning. But some of these workers and their families have been denied workers’ compensation benefits, according to Kaiser Health News.

Waitstaff have seen tips reduced because some restaurants have added a coronavirus surcharge to bills. If they are tipped employees, these waitstaff might get only $2.83 per hour from the restaurant and depend greatly on their tip income to get a decent wage.

Some business owners refuse to allow employees to enforce the Pennsylvania mask mandate for fear of losing customers.

Some legislators are trying to pass a law entitling business owners to immunity from lawsuits, even if they don’t establish a safe environment for their employees or their customers.

Bus drivers get attacked by riders who refuse to wear masks. And retail store clerks get attacked for telling customers to wear masks.

Now we want teachers to go back to work, even though our schools may not yet be safe.

Meanwhile, many people with jobs that would not be considered essential get to work from home, and they complain that they can’t find child care. Some of them even move to second homes so they can “escape.”

We depend on essential workers to make our lifestyles possible. Their work should be respected.

John Gouveia

Lancaster