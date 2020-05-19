I’m a very strong vote for reopening Lancaster County. I think there’s zero reason to remain shut down at the rate we are. I respect others’ points of view as to why we should stay closed, but I ask they respect our point of view to reopen, and so far that isn’t happening.

Most Democrats and the mainstream media, in my view, have underlying reasons to keep the country shut that have nothing to do with health. The first is anything to hurt President Donald Trump. The second is to crash the economy and get bailed out by the federal government, including debts from idiotic spending prior to the epidemic. Many states in the most dire economic straits are blue states.

If someone has a valid health concern, I respect them. I ask that you respect me, too, for having a valid economic concern.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wrote three straight days’ worth of questions last week about the reopening. Valid questions but biased, I believe, to shape opinion and push what seems to be a liberal ideology. The board wrote one editorial with questions for Gov. Tom Wolf, but can it do three straight days of the same hard questions for Wolf?

Lastly, isn’t it amazing that the same party that is so concerned for the lives of a few elderly people fights to allow about a million babies to be murdered every year? Does anyone understand why we call them out on this fraud?

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township