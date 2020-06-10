Having served as a police officer, parish minister and state prison chaplain, I have experienced humanity on many levels. These experiences have taught me that education enables understanding of who we are and strive to be. Education must not only take place in our schools, but also within our police departments on a continuing basis. Police work is challenging and dangerous, and our officers must be supported and appreciated. While this is essential to the fabric of our society, we must redefine the function of law enforcement.

I grew up in Philadelphia at a time when police officers were friends of our community. Officers would spend time engaged with young people and adults, often getting out of their vehicles to do so. It was one of the reasons I desired to join the police department. We desperately need to return to this and other types of community policing.

Police departments should also tone down their military appearance and become more sensitive to historical and present diversity issues. This requires ongoing education. Officers must again become “public servants.” These essential changes, plus having civilians on review boards for police misconduct, will move us in a positive direction. Mutual trust and respect would begin to bear fruit.

As a state prison chaplain, I learned the absolute need for respecting one another. It is at the very center of a peaceful, productive society that promotes understanding and trust rather than anger and hatred. The brevity and uncertainty of life teaches us that now is the time. When people dedicate themselves to change their hearts, all will be well. I urge you to begin the human journey toward wholeness. The rewards are eternal.

The Rev. Dr. Henry (Harry) Covert

Mount Joy