The world has changed and, morally, people do not respect themselves enough to make the United States as good as it always has been.
I’m talking from the highest job in the U.S. down. In some cases, we have lost sight of caring or respecting the other person enough to disagree without killing them.
All some people care about is not working for money, but having it handed to them. Look at all the freedoms we have, but then you have people who don’t vote.
We have Jerry Sandusky, who has been given a 30- to 60-year sentence for harming children. Penn State University has paid out more than $100 million in Sandusky-related settlements, and just think how many kids who come out of high school could have taken advantage of all that money.
An Olympic doctor took advantage of his patients, and a local doctor is alleged to have done the same to students.
That’s why we must make sure children have good, stable families and that we don’t let our lives go down the drain. Parenting is a hard job, but it can be very rewarding. I’m not saying this is all it takes, but if you know deep down you did your best, that is all that can be asked.
Denise Clissold
Elizabethtown