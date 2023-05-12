At the Penn Manor School District school board meeting on May 1, I learned a little about respect and disrespect.

A major focus of the meeting seemed to be a vote on whether to increase the wages for aides and cafeteria workers from $11.22 per hour to $15 per hour.

Many workers were devastated when the vote was settled on at $14 per hour. Board member Dell Jackson, who supported a raise to $15, said, “These are our people. They live here. They work here.” He wanted to give them respect.

But disrespect was shown by board member Nickole Nafziger, who seemed appalled by the increase. “The board was handed a crap sandwich,” she said. “You can’t always get what you want.”

Fellow board member Frederick Herr added that the board can’t act as Santa Claus.

It’s seemingly easy for Herr and Nafziger to throw darts at $11.22-an-hour workers. “Let them eat cake,” as the 18th-century saying goes.

The district tax increase would average about $35 per residence, which is not too much to ask to keep these essential workers.

A candidate for the school board, Timothy Guy, began to explain how to fund the necessary jobs without a tax increase. It was a positive solution. But some current board members offer nothing but their own self-aggrandizement, with no regard for the people who make Penn Manor an excellent school district.

Penn Manor citizens should vote for reasonable people who are willing to work with others. Vote for Leah Bacon, Timothy Guy, Reilly Noetzel and Joshua Hunter.

Mike Kaufhold

Millersville