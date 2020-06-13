The General Assembly, with a bipartisan vote in both chambers Tuesday, passed a resolution directing Gov. Tom Wolf to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration that has been in effect since March 6.

This was historic in that ours would be the first state to end coronavirus shutdown orders via the state Legislature. The Spotlight PA article and headline in Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline (“Nuclear option to see legal fallout”) largely misses the point.

At the governor’s press conference Wednesday, in an amazing display of irony, he sputtered with incredulity that one branch of government should not have such power over the other. Then he demanded that he should be the one listened to — not the state House and Senate. Someone please hand the governor a copy of the state and federal constitutions and a civics textbook.

This resolution embodies the argument of who is in charge. The state constitution allows for the General Assembly to end executive orders precisely to put a check on the governor’s power. Governors are not kings and cannot rule by proclamation. This is never in doubt to the party out of power.

Wolf’s arguments that he won’t be able to do certain things going forward is false. He will just have to do it through the state Legislature, which is proper.

This resolution was a shining example of how government should work. A statewide grassroots effort that originated right here in our county had its will done in Harrisburg this week.

Wolf has lost our trust with his coronavirus edicts by using, in my view, false and incomplete data, ever-changing objectives and inconsistent enforcement. He has ignored the people and their representatives long enough.

Doreen Dickson

Marietta