I read with interest the June 2 column by Chestnut Hill Residents for Affordable Housing about the affordable housing that is proposed for 213 College Ave. in Lancaster, across from the former St. Joseph Hospital (“We must be part of the affordable housing solution”).

The column was accompanied by an artist’s rendition of what the proposed building would look like from the street. What the illustration didn’t show is what the building would look like from the back.

Indeed, parts of that building would directly abut onto the backyards of about a dozen residents of Chestnut Street. Imagine, if you will, that where once you had a nice backyard, you may now have a five-story wall looming over that backyard. Naturally, some of these residents are upset.

The column insinuated that some people in this area who like to think of themselves as progressive are actually anything but when it comes to an affordable housing project being proposed for their neighborhood.

I would submit that it’s not that these folks are progressive hypocrites, but rather that the builders of this project are aesthetic nitwits.

The builder of this project, HDC MidAtlantic, has the entire St. Joseph site to work with — a large city block’s worth. But instead of putting its quota of 120 low-income apartments on this site, it is planning to shunt them off to subsidiary sites such as 213 College Ave.

To me, that seems a bit discriminatory. Aren’t the affordable housing apartments good enough to be part of the proposed main campus? Who’s being the hypocrite here?

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster