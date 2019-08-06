I received an email from a relative. The email had an attached video that was described as being U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. The woman shown was speaking to a group of Muslims and was encouraging them to “make America Muslim.” The woman neither looked like nor sounded like Tlaib, and so I decided to do some research.
It only took me five minutes to access FactCheck.org and to find that this video was indeed a hoax. The video was actually of Sharifa Alkhateeb, a woman who died in 2004. The speech was actually from a 1989 Muslim Americans Political Awareness Conference.
Apparently Ted Nugent, a musician and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, is the one responsible for posting the video with the caption “new congresswoman from Michigan.” Lies!
According to FactCheck.org, this video has recently appeared on Facebook and has nearly 100,000 shares and 2.8 million views.
Come on, people. Do your homework. Take the time to research everything you see and hear. Don’t spread this hateful rhetoric to your relatives and friends. And when you find it is not true, respond to whoever sent it to you and “reply all” so that everyone else included on the email learns the truth.
Stand up to hate! Stand up for truth!
Joan Alexander
Manheim Township