I watched the first Republican presidential debate. I don’t know if former President Donald Trump will continue to opt not to participate, but I was glad that he at least missed the first one. It allowed the moderators to have more interaction with the other candidates currently in the field.

To those voters who can participate in the Pennsylvania Republican primary, I encourage you to tune in to the debates and to also consider looking at each candidate’s website.

It is 2023, not 2015 or 2019. If you voted for Trump in either of the previous two primaries or general elections, I hope it was after careful consideration.

I hope that in considering whether to vote for Trump again, you will evaluate the relative merits of all the candidates and, particularly in regard to Trump, the additional information about his character, his ambitions and his commitment to the well-being of our country that his time in office provided to voters. To ignore this information and to not consider the record and positions of the other candidates before deciding how to invest your vote is to do a disservice to your fellow citizens.

Kevin Oberholtzer

Mount Joy