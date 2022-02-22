Silly me! I have just learned that requiring identification to vote is apparently a means to prevent one from voting.

The Jan. 25 letter “Voters should provide ID,” from the writer who pointed out that many of the things we already do require an ID, was right-on.

As far as I can tell, the only people who are prevented from voting by requiring said ID are dead ones or those who are here illegally. It has also been pointed out to me that the United States is an outlier among the democracies of the world when it comes to requiring voter ID. Not only does Mexico require a voter ID, but also a fingerprint made with indelible ink.

I, for one, do not ever want a repeat of the last presidential election. Or the aftermath of another Jan. 6, 2021, on which there has been a ton of taxpayer money spent and from which the powers that be seem unable to move on. Has anyone noticed our national debt?

Nancy Pharoah

Manheim Township