Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students who are in the United States on study visas must be enrolled in face-to-face courses. If their institution offers only online courses, these students must either transfer to another institution or return to their home country.

This policy is not only counterproductive, it is cruel. Educational institutions are already threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, with every school seeking to serve its unique student body as well as possible. Many institutions can scarcely afford to lose their international students. And if the U.S. wishes to remain an international research leader, that status depends heavily upon international graduate students.

I cannot imagine how this policy benefits the United States. But the policy is also cruel. Many international students, already adapting to this new cultural context, can scarcely afford a forced return home or a forced move to a new institution.

I assess this policy in light of the Trump administration’s demonstrated cruelty to immigrants and its abysmal track record with respect to the pandemic. I believe the policy uses international students essentially as hostages in order to pressure institutions to conform with President Donald Trump’s desire for greater face-to-face interaction. That Trump’s rhetoric is already hostile to educational institutions is public record.

We may expect legal challenges to this policy, but I encourage readers to call our members of Congress to oppose it.

Greg Carey

Manheim Township