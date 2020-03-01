United States of America, born March 4, 1789, as a constitutional republic in a world of monarchies, where the power rested with the people, not the king. Became ill Nov. 8, 2016, when the American people voted for a slick con man and failed businessman named Donald Trump. Finally succumbed Feb. 5, 2020, when Senate Republicans ran a sham trial with no witnesses or documents and refused to remove this man from office.
Twenty years ago, Senate Republicans believed that lying and covering up an affair was more impeachable than a president who acts like a mob boss. Trump used foreign influence to win an election, extorted another country to try to win again, thumbs his nose at congressional oversight, obstructs justice, threatens congressional leaders and hints to “take out” an ambassador (I assume not for dinner).
He has now started a Soviet-style purge on his perceived enemies. So many adversaries, so few gulags. Senate and congressional Republicans as well as Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell are all complicit in the destruction of our government. To paraphrase Edmund Burke, “Evil triumphs when good men do nothing.”
When Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention, he was asked if the delegates had created a monarchy or a republic. His answer: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Thanks to Senate Republicans, who put politics over country, we lost our republic. Rest in peace, America!
Joe Segro
Lancaster