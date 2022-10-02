I am deeply disturbed by the Associated Press article headlined — flippantly, in my view — “Migrants surprise wealthy enclave” in the Sept. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline.

It recounts what I consider to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repulsive publicity stunt of transporting 48 Venezuelan refugees from San Antonio, Texas, to Cape Cod, Massachusetts — with a brief stop in Florida’s panhandle for the purpose of “legitimizing” his operation.

Before being flown to Massachusetts, the refugees were given minimal or misleading information and falsely told that they were being “transferred” to Florida.

No attempt was made to notify or coordinate with authorities in either San Antonio or on Cape Cod. Since when is using desperate human beings as pawns in a demented game of political posturing condoned or tolerated in this country?

Sadly, this sort of morally corrupt gamesmanship has become all-too-commonplace in today’s dog-eat-dog political circus, and it is complacently accepted — if not openly encouraged — by a significant portion of the American public.

The following words from Emma Lazarus’ 1883 poem “The New Colossus,” which are on display at the Statue of Liberty, express our nation’s once-upon-a-time sense of charity, compassion and responsibility for the oppressed and less fortunate:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

What has become of us as a nation in the past 140 years? Shame on us!

Dave Kob

Lancaster