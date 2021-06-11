So I read in LNP | LancasterOnline that our illustrious U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was fined $5,000 for failing to follow the security rules of the House (“Smucker fined $5K,” May 25).

Now, I don’t claim to know all the facts and maybe a perfectly good excuse will emerge during the appeals period. As was reported, Democratic representatives also have been fined.

However, as I’m sure readers have noticed lately, not following the laws or the recommended procedures has seemingly become the hallmark of the conservative wing of the radical Republican Party.

That being the case, how do they expect the citizens they represent to respect the rule of law when some of them don’t?

Now I know some readers are going to say “What about the rioters in Oregon? They’re leftist Democrats!” I don’t know. Are they Democratic voters? Quite frankly, I think they are apolitical anarchists. Neither Republicans, nor Democrats — just thugs. They didn’t seem to be carrying Biden flags while they were rioting.

Which brings us to Jan. 6: the day of the Trump insurrection. Make no mistake, I believe that then-President Donald Trump caused that insurrection — along with his personal “toadies” like Smucker.

Smucker and the rest of the traitorous Republican representatives helped to encourage Trump’s Big Lie about the election — all the while, essentially carrying Trump flags and bowing down to Trump.

So I guess we can see who really respects law and order and who doesn’t. Let’s begin by arresting and charging Trump, Smucker and the rest of the traitors.

John J. Alcorn

Mount Joy