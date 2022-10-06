Recent claims by abortion-rights supporters stating that restrictions on abortion would cause extreme danger to women have been widely reported in the media.

They have claimed that women who miscarry could be denied treatment. They have claimed that women experiencing an ectopic pregnancy won’t get life-saving treatment. (I believe that any doctor who refused treatment in this situation would be successfully sued for malpractice.) They have claimed that women themselves are going to be prosecuted for abortion.

In my view, none of this is true and these statements are spread by those who promote the lucrative practice of abortion and fear the loss of business if laws are changed.

Polls consistently show that most Americans want at least some restrictions on abortion. It is the sad truth that virtually all of our Democratic legislators would not accept any limitations on abortion and that their wish, if they increase their majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, is to overturn every abortion law in the country.

It is clear that only by our voting for Republicans in November can we help to protect the precious lives of the yet unborn.

Christopher Balkany, M.D.

Landisville