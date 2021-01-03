Once again, as it did in 2012, the Republican Party has shot itself in the foot and America in its heart.

The Democrats are smart; they put forth a united front. The Republicans squabbled among themselves and should have been lauding President Donald Trump’s successes from the beginning. But now, because of their unwillingness to continue improving our country, you can see what we’re going to be saddled with. God help us all!

George Kuruc

Ephrata