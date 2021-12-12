The news of the disgraceful 2020 white nationalist meeting in Lancaster County was first reported in the Oct. 31 Sunday LNP article “Hidden in plain sight.”

The fact that some of the nation’s most notorious antisemitic Nazi sympathizers met right here in Lancaster Township was shocking enough.

What came next was even more shocking: total silence from most of this county’s Republican elected officials!

For nearly five weeks, there were no public words of condemnation from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, our state House and Senate representatives or the Republican Lancaster County commissioners.

However, at the well-publicized lighting of the menorah in Lancaster city on Dec. 3, knowing cameras and microphones would be present, Rep. Smucker finally, finally found his small voice to express a note of disapproval of white nationalists (“Smucker: Community diverse, kind,” Dec. 4 LNP).

Five whole weeks to wait for a peep from the congressman to denounce white nationalists — this shows me that Smucker and the other Republican officials are lacking a moral compass. It should never take microphones or a staged performance to do or say the right thing.

Joe Lyall

Lancaster Township