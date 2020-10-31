One of several ways President Donald Trump and the Republican Party sow fear among their followers is by using the word “socialism.”

National socialism (Nazism) and communism are not the same as democratic socialism. The United States will not self-destruct if democratic socialists represent us or lead us. The government would not take over private companies and relocate us to communes. We would not be Soviet comrades, nor be restricted to one child per family, nor all dress alike.

We would still be a democratic republic. We would still have a multiparty system. We would still vote. We would still have privately owned companies, investors and shareholders. We would still have rights and responsibilities.

Many people don’t realize that many of the programs we take for granted are, in fact, socialist, which means they are funded by the people, for the people — rather than as profit-making operations or elitist.

Here are examples of American “socialism” at work: roads and bridges; public libraries; first responders; the Postal Service; farm subsidies; Social Security; Medicare/Medicaid; public schools; veterans’ health care; public parks; state- and city-run zoos; museums; snow removal; public defenders; and many more.

These are not unpatriotic, dangerous or anarchist. We have relied on them for years. We have far more to fear from an oligarchy (run by the rich for the rich), authoritarianism (dictatorship run primarily for personal power), theocracy (run by and for a religion) or kakistocracy (run by and for the least qualified and least competent).

Susan Trofatter

Lancaster Township