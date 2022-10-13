Thank you to the writer of the thoughtful Sept. 27 letter “Conservative will vote for Shapiro” for sharing why, as a conservative, he will vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

Like many of us who voted for John McCain and Mitt Romney in past elections, the letter writer appears to be a reasonable conservative who will not allow political polarization to deter him from his principles.

I hope that the writer and other voters will also recognize that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has, in my view, abandoned his principles and aligned himself with former President Donald Trump for the past six years. This was explicitly demonstrated when Smucker accepted his own reelection success based on the exact same results that he refused to certify for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 7, 2021.

Smucker supported the lie that the former president created and stoked. I believe that a vote for Smucker is a vote for dishonesty and partisan politics over love of country.

Smucker’s opponent, Bob Hollister — a former Republican — is the principled candidate. He will be dedicated to solving the difficult issues of our country, rather than pandering to a false idol.

I believe that Hollister deserves the vote of the Sept. 27 letter writer and every other principled Republican and independent in the 11th Congressional District.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township