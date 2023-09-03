Thank you for the editorial in the Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Do values matter to GOP anymore?”).

I wrote a letter in February 2022 (“RNC changing, for the worse”), so I am repeating my sentiments here: It seems that the Republican National Committee is morphing into an oligarchy that does not truly represent many of us who want to be led by a reasonable president and a well-balanced political party.

As an anti-abortion, conservative Christian I completely agree with Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen’s decision to separate himself from the Republican Party. I have also done so before and only rejoined to have a voice in the primaries.

While I am thankful for some of the significant contributions that former President Donald Trump made toward the anti-abortion movement, addressing worldwide religious persecution and choosing excellent U.S. Supreme Court justices, I have lost all respect for him as a leader!

I am praying that the Republican National Committee leadership will wake up and select someone else as candidate in 2024.

Susan Jones

Manor Township