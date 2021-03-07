Some of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County leaders are in a frenzy about Sen. Pat Toomey’s guilty vote in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The initial local attempt to censure him was not approved.

Washington County Republican Chairman Dave Ball said, “We did not send (Toomey) there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing.’ ... We sent him there to represent us.”

Really? And who is the “us” Ball refers to? In our democracy, does “majority” mean anything? The last I heard was that the “majority” of Pennsylvania voters thought Trump was guilty.

Then, Richard Stewart, the co-chair of the state GOP’s Central Caucus, said the party doesn’t agree with the Biden administration’s “left-wing agenda.” Really? Did you see that President Joe Biden’s approval rating was 62% in February?

Most Americans like Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Isn’t it a relief not to see daily tweets from the president excoriating someone or lauding his own accomplishments? Did you know that we have daily news briefings again? Are you interested in learning what Biden’s agenda is? Is it reassuring not to hear a steady stream of lies coming from the Oval Office? Let’s get real!

Don Mast

New Holland