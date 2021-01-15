I am not surprised that some Pennsylvania elected officials have condemned the rioters who occupied the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while ignoring their own role in the insurrection.

Some local elected officials have supported the actions of President Donald Trump for four years, even through his false allegations of massive election fraud, which have been disproven by local election officials and the courts at every level.

Some elected officials have also consistently disapproved of actions taken by Gov. Tom Wolf to control the spread of COVID-19, and they have sued to get those actions reversed. Their own support for actions meant to mitigate the virus have been, in my view, tepid at best and costly to those whose loved ones died. Their acquiescence to the lies, misinformation and attacks on people and institutions disseminated by the president and their support of actions to disenfranchise all of the voters of Pennsylvania contributed to the explosive atmosphere that took only a small match to light on Jan. 6.

It is my hope that Republicans as a party can once again be the party I used to know.

Ed Burnap

West Lampeter Township