This is a message to all U.S. media outlets: Stop! Please just stop with any more references to “Republican” politicians as members of the GOP.

In my view, the Grand Old Party and Republicans are no longer synonymous. Having joined the party of Abraham Lincoln in 1966, I sincerely believed it was the political party most closely aligned with my personal beliefs. Clearly, that’s not so today.

Written into the 1964 Republican Party platform was the following: “Humanity is tormented once again by an age-old issue — is man to live in dignity and freedom under God or be enslaved — are men in government to serve, or are they to master, their fellow men?”

Further, the platform states that misguided leadership “weakens liberty in America and the world. Such leaders are Federal extremist — impulsive in the use of national power, improvident in the management of public funds, thoughtless as to the long-term effects of their acts on individual freedom and creative, competitive enterprise. Men so recklessly disposed cannot be safely entrusted with authority over their fellow citizens.”

Where in the present mess of “Republican” leadership is a person with good moral character (who absolutely does not lie) who comes close to wholesome service in the sole interest of the U.S. people?

Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene or Mo Brooks? I think not. Furthermore, this clan of Good Ole Prevaricators is still being played by the buffoonish puppeteer — the twice-impeached former president of the United States.

Again, please stop affiliating these “Republicans” in any way with the Grand Old Party.

Woodrow (Woody) Sites

Mount Joy