The current political squabble over the U.S. debt limit reminds me of the ruckus raised last summer regarding the adoption of the Elizabethtown Area School District’s 2022-23 budget.

Back then, certain members of the school board demanded that the district slash at least $1 million from the proposed budget. However, when asked to specify what parts of the budget they wanted trimmed — sports, music, staffing, etc. — those members failed to agree on even one idea. Ultimately, the budget was approved as proposed. I believe the only goals of the protesting members were to disrupt and dismantle public education.

Now we have Republican members of the U.S. House saying they won’t approve an increase in the federal debt limit without promises to make draconian cuts in the federal budget. Yet when asked to list the programs they want to cut — Social Security, Medicare, the defense budget, etc. — they agree on few suggestions.

The Republican Party has no platform and, in my view, no ideas for improving the operations of the federal government or the lives of average Americans. I believe that Republican members of Congress seek to disrupt the federal government for the sake of disruption and to appeal to the party’s base of Donald Trump supporters.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown