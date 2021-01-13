Thanks to President Donald Trump and his despicable cohorts in the Cabinet and Congress, I believe the Republican Party will hereafter be known as the “Anti-Democracy Party.”

To all who deplore Trump’s incitement of the act of domestic terrorism in Washington, D.C.: Urge the use of the 25th Amendment or impeachment to immediately remove Trump from office before he can further damage our country.

And as for those Republican members of Congress who showed craven submission to Trump’s demands to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election, call for their resignation and censure.

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township