Don’t be confused! The Republican Party, in my view, has a long history of being anything but fiscally conservative. When President George W. Bush entered office in January 2001, he inherited a robust economy with a balanced budget — and, some could rightfully argue, a surplus.

What an opportunity Bush had to actually make payments against the nation’s debt! Instead, Bush reduced taxes, introduced and passed unfunded Medicare expansion and got the country involved in two unfunded wars. Who would consider that to be fiscally smart management of the country’s finances?

Following the Bush administration, the Obama administration inherited the Great Recession, which came dangerously close to destroying the banking system here and abroad.

The Obama administration made hard, unpopular decisions and provided strong leadership to right the economy. Obama left behind a growing economy that was creating record jobs and cutting deficit spending.

Then, the Trump administration set about providing the rich with a massive tax cut in the midst of a strong, growing economy, going against commonsense economic principles. That cut, plus unfettered spending, resulted in massive deficits.

Now, some in the GOP are proposing to cut taxes, reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits and defund the IRS. And the GOP once again lays claim to being the “fiscally responsible” party. This is laughable at best, in my view.

The GOP reduced funding of the IRS for many years, leaving the agency woefully understaffed for its job of making sure people and businesses pay their legal share of taxes. The Biden administration passed legislation to better fund the IRS so that it can do its job. Republicans want to take away that funding.

Greg Hill

Mount Joy