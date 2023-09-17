Once upon a time the Republican Party believed in democracy; the rule of law; open, fair and safe elections; the peaceful transfer of power; respect for the pillars of our republic — the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; fiscal responsibility; a strong, combat-ready national defense; and an educated electorate.

I happen to believe that part of the strength of our nation as a democracy must rest upon a party in power and a party in opposition — both of these being in agreement with the rules and traditions of our past and present, to preserve our future.

I do not raise this matter to disparage Republicans, some of whom have been my friends. I simply ask that they muster the courage to break the authoritarian fever that has infected their party and return to their former beliefs. They owe it to our democratic republic, to all of us (regardless of party) and to the generations to come. The late Republican President Ronald Reagan did once note that democracy is fragile and can become extinct within a generation.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz