Rather than condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, our former president referred to Putin as “smart” and our leadership as “dumb. So dumb” (“Trump at CPAC talks Putin, his grievances,” Feb. 27 Sunday LNP). So he, in essence, became Putin’s best cheerleader.

To me, this man, Donald Trump — the instigator of the Big Lie and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — is a serious threat to our country and the rest of the world.

Thus, it becomes the responsibility of the Republican Party, upon which Trump has such a firm grip, to loosen that grip and choose a leader who is not concerned about their own ego and power. It must choose someone who puts the needs of the people they represent ahead of their own welfare.

Gladys Landis

Manheim Township